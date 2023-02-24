Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Insider Sells $33,411.14 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZWS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

