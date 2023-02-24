Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 261,206 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

