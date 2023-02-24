Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 261,206 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
