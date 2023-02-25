10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 1,941 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

