1,620,552 Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.25% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuvve by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuvve by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,090. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvve from $16.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

