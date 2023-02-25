18,372 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $29,049,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 2.9 %

About Tricon Residential

Shares of TCN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,927. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.