18,786 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,449. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

