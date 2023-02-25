42,007 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

