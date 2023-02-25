42,007 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
