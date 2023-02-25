8,100,000 Shares in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.06% of Alpine 4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALPP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 424,377 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,666,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPP remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Friday. 529,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

