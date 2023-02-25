970 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $683.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,763. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $728.57 and its 200-day moving average is $686.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

