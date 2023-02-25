a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

a2 Milk stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

a2 Milk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

