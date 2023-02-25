Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

ETR:ARL opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.95. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a fifty-two week high of €33.32 ($35.45).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

