Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
ETR:ARL opened at €33.00 ($35.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.95. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €22.50 ($23.94) and a fifty-two week high of €33.32 ($35.45).
About Aareal Bank
Further Reading
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.