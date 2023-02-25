ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $6.92 million and $697.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00217007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00007159 USD and is down -10.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,258.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.