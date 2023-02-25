Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.01% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $12.07. 1,540,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,267 shares of company stock valued at $519,919 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,714,000 after purchasing an additional 140,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

