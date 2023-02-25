Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SEB Equities cut Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Danske lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.83.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.25.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

