adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €140.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €136.40 ($145.11) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is €140.59 and its 200-day moving average is €134.28.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

