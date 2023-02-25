Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AVIFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0977 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.30. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

