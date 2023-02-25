Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.09 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

