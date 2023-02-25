aelf Achieves Market Cap of $165.24 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $165.24 million and $174.00 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

