Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
