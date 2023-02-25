Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

