Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

AGIO stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 584,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,919. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,233 shares of company stock worth $1,742,340 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

