Aion (AION) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.50 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 58.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $3.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00219140 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00103270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056517 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

