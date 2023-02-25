Aion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 61.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00217567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

