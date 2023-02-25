Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Air Canada stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

