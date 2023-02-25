Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 18.8 %

ATSG opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

