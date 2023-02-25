Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.