Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $140.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,296 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,781. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Airbnb by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $107.19. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

