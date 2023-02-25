Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGI. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$15.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,189,025.29. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$546,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,189,025.29. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$57,226.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. Insiders have sold 76,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Further Reading

