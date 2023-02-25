Algorand Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $47.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00055569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026338 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,532,186 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,334,029 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

