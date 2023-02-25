Algorand Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $51.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026411 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,531,943 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,333,786 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

