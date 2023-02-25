Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.82-2.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. 1,562,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,750. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

