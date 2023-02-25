Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.96 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.30%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

