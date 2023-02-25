Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 638,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,217. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $957,059. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.