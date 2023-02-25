Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $957,059. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

