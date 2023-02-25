Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Position Reduced by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ALLO stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock valued at $83,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

