Allstate Corp Buys 2,244 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

