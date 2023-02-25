Allstate Corp Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 27.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 39,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $379.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

