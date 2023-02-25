Allstate Corp Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 358.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk Profile

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.97 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

