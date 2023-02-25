Allstate Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $2,498,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.69 and its 200 day moving average is $229.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

