Allstate Corp Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,765 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

F opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

