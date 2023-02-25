Allstate Corp Purchases 2,027 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.34 and a 200 day moving average of $227.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

