Allstate Corp Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after acquiring an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $203.66.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

