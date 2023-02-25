Allstate Corp Sells 178 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.10.

SNOW stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $275.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

