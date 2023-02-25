Allstate Corp Sells 70 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $158.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

