Allstate Corp Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.71. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.