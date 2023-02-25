Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

