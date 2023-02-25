Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 665.95% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY traded down $6.46 on Friday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,664. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.45.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.