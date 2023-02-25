Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $135.00 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.01318521 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014039 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033401 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.01645767 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

