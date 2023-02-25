Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.14

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $137.60 million and $1.87 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.10 or 0.01323301 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014214 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033956 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.54 or 0.01650488 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

