American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.