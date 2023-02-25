American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,964. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

