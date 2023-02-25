American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 4.0 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,964. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

